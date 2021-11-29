Firefighters extinguish ‘suspicious’ fire at NW Side tire shop

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters put out what they say is a suspicious fire at a Northwest Side tire shop late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 11:50 p.m. at Texas Tires in the 3300 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Babcock Road.

Fire officials said the fire damaged a fence and outside wall, along with an edge to the roof of the building. Firefighters knocked down the fire without incident.

The business was closed at the time, and firefighters didn’t find anyone inside. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have called the fire “suspicious” and arson investigators have since been called out.

The investigation is ongoing.