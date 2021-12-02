After pleading guilty, San Antonio man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2020 murder

A judge sentenced a man Wednesday to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of a man who prosecutors said was helping the defendant plan to kill someone else.

Several days into his trial for the murder of Anthony Sanks, John Scharringhausen decided to plead guilty, accepting a 40-year prison sentence on Wednesday.

Police believe that Scharringhausen and Sanks knew each other and had plans to kill someone else before Scharringhausen turned on Sanks, shooting him 10 times on Jan. 7, 2020.

During the sentencing, 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza implored Scharringhausen to turn his life around when he finishes his prison sentence.

“I don’t see any gang members here in your support, I see your family who loves you,” Meza said. “They love you, it’s clear they love you. So you have love and support, you need to use it when you get out.”

