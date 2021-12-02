Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting death in 2020

A judge sentenced a man Wednesday to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of a man who prosecutors said was helping the defendant plan to kill someone else.

SAN ANTONIO – A judge sentenced a man Wednesday to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of a man who prosecutors said was helping the defendant plan to kill someone else.

John Scharringhausen was convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of Anthony Sanks on Jan. 7, 2020.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scharringhausen lured Sanks to an apartment complex parking lot where he shot him 10 times.

The two had targeted killing another man, but the intended target made peace with Scharringhausen and “convinced him to retaliate against (Sanks),” according to the affidavit.

District Judge Velia Meza told the defendant in court that he still has time to change his life after his prison term.

“Because I don’t see any gang members here in your support. I see your family who loves you. I heard the calls -- they love you. It’s clear they love you, so you have love and support. You need to use it when you get out,” Meza said.

During a victim impact statement in court, the victim’s father also encouraged the convicted killer to change his life for the better.

