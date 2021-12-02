San Antonio has second cheapest gas prices in country, as prices go down (slightly)

SAN ANTONIO – When people are facing a hardship, it’s generally not a good practice to say “things could be worse,” but that’s indeed the case for those of in San Antonio when it comes to high gas prices.

San Antonio has some of the cheapest gas in the nation — at an average of $2.82 per gallon, according to AAA Texas. Only Amarillo’s gas prices are less expensive, by a penny per gallon.

The average gas price in Texas is now $2.97, which is down two cents from a week ago. That two cents may not much consolation given that gas is still $1.13 more expensive than a year ago.

The Energy Information Administration says demand for gasoline is down by about 6% from last week, and fuel supply numbers are up slightly. West Texas Intermediate crude oil is below $70 per barrel for the first time since early September.

“Gasoline prices across much of the state are reversing their upward trend thanks to decreasing demand and falling crude oil prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in a press release. “But it’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term. Drivers can save on fuel by avoiding quick accelerations, riding on healthy tires and keeping their vehicle maintained in accordance with their vehicle owner’s manual.”

Ad

Generally, drivers in Texas pay the 2nd lowest gas prices in the country, with only Oklahoma ahead of us. But, not all Texans are getting a break. El Paso has the highest average in the state at $3.18 a gallon, but even that is lower than the national average of $3.38.

Dec. 2, 2021 One Week Ago Week Ago Difference One Year Ago Year Ago Difference Record Price Date Record Price National $3.38 $3.40 -.02 $2.16 +1.22 7/17/08 $4.11 Texas $2.97 $2.99 -.02 $1.84 +1.13 7/17/08 $3.98 San Antonio $2.82 $2.85 -.03 $1.76 +1.06 7/16/08 $3.96

Also on KSAT: