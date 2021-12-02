62º

Two injured in apparent road rage shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Schertz Road near Avenida Prima Street

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Joe Herrera, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, police, road rage, Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured, and a suspect is on the run after an apparent road rage shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Schertz Road near Avenida Prima Street and Pesquera Drive.

Police say a car traveling south pulled over and stopped on the side of the road. Another vehicle pulled up next to the car and opened fire.

A woman, 21, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, officers said. A 19-year-old man was also taken to the hospital, and he is is stable.

Police say they do not have a suspect or a description of the car they were driving.

Further details are limited at this time. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

