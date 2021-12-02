Two injured in apparent road rage shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured, and a suspect is on the run after an apparent road rage shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Schertz Road near Avenida Prima Street and Pesquera Drive.

Police say a car traveling south pulled over and stopped on the side of the road. Another vehicle pulled up next to the car and opened fire.

A woman, 21, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, officers said. A 19-year-old man was also taken to the hospital, and he is is stable.

Police say they do not have a suspect or a description of the car they were driving.

Further details are limited at this time. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

