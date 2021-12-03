KSAT Exclusive: George Lopez on relationship with San Antonio, new projects, sneak peek of Majestic shows

SAN ANTONIO – George Lopez is back on tour and bringing his standup show to the Majestic Theatre this Friday and Saturday.

Lopez spoke by phone with KSAT-12 about his history with San Antonio, his upcoming TV series with his daughter and drama for Amazon, and what his fans can expect from his show this time around. You can watch the entire interview in the video player above. (Editors note: Telephone conversation edited for clarity.)

Favorite part of performing in San Antonio and history of South Texas fans

“It’s been such a long time. I first started to go to River Center Comedy Club and that place was pretty big, you wouldn’t really sell it out, then gradually as you started to go back. Then you go to the theater, then the arena, the old one, then I went to the AT&T center and did “Tall, Dark & Chicano” in 2009, nominated for a Grammy.

“I’m not going to do this forever, nobody does, but as I start to see the end coming, it’s great to see places that have supported me. I haven’t been perfect, nobody’s perfect, but I’ve always been consistent in my performance.”

George Lopez Brings “OMG Hi! Comedy Tour” to Majestic Theatre. (Courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

Sneak peak of the new tour

“A lot has to do with the things I think are funny. Latinos who don’t want to get vaccinated to me is the biggest contradiction because you’ll go to the park and eat a corn with mayonnaise that’s been in the sun for three days straight, and you don’t know where it’s been, you don’t know when the guy bought it. You don’t know when the expiration date is, but you want double and triple cheese and mayonnaise, but you won’t get a vaccination. So, you’re not afraid to die in the park, but you won’t go get a vaccination to make you OK?!”

On 2016 Seattle show where he received backlash in San Antonio

“What happened with that incident in Seattle was that Charlie Murphy was on that tour and we were in San Antonio the night before. Charlie Murphy wasn’t well, he’s passed away since then. And Charlie said ‘San Antonio’ in Seattle, and they booed him and then I went up and I said what I said to get it off Charlie.

“Somebody was videotaping it and of course, they think they got you and they sent it. And then it happened, but you know, I can only apologize and that’s it. But I was protecting my friend. If he had said ‘Seattle’ we wouldn’t have a problem.”

George Lopez performs during Nashville Comedy Festival on April 21, 2018 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts)

On development of new series “Lopez vs. Lopez”

“I was estranged from my daughter Mayan. I only had one child for years and they come back. Guys that have been divorced or people that have had kids go away, they come back. So this is kind of about me trying to get her back in the early stages.

“I’m doing it with the original guy that did my first show (“George Lopez”). Mayan was five when we did that show, she’s 25 now. People go through those decisions in their life, and you don’t like your kids and your kids don’t like you, but you love them.

“The first one (show) was kind of real with the mother and the wife, but this is for the second part of my life, and it would be good to be able to have some success with with my daughter because she’s always been very funny, too, and she’s great.

“I just did a show with Amazon about a Chicano family in L.A. that was dramatic and this one’s comedic. So, there’s not a lot of people that can do that of any color. I would put my career highlights up with anybody of any color. I’m not successful because I’m a Latino. I’m successful because I’ve had a long career and I’ve done everything I set out to do.”

Message for fans and being reflective with current comedic approach

“We all know how it’s going to end, and life is short and laughter is better than crying. I’ve always been good at what I’ve done. I think people will have a great time. It’s way different than it used to be, a little edgier, deeper. But I think it’s good.

“Listen, I’ve got one kidney that’s not mine from somebody that’s really not that crazy about me. So, I’m not wasting any time about every day and living your life. At this age, 60, you have a lot of friends that have gone, and there’s nothing you can do about that except enjoy the times that they’re around. And right now, we’re all around each other, and this is the best time of our life right now, not later.”

