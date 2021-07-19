San Antonio Symphony will play ‘Holidays at the Majestic’ for one day in December

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Symphony will bring the sounds of the season to the Majestic Theater this December.

The performances, called “Holidays at the Majestic,” will take place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

“We’re excited to share a festive, holiday performance with our community members of all ages at the historic Majestic Theater,” said San Antonio Symphony Executive Director Corey Cowart.

Tickets are on sale now for current Symphony Box Office subscribers and will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.

The matinee and evening performances will be family-friendly and open to guests of all ages with tickets ranging in price from $15 to $77.

“This is an event for the whole family to experience together and will include everyone’s favorite musical selections and an extra special appearance by Santa,” Cowart said.

Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The symphony box office can be reached by phone at (210)-554-1080 or emailing boxoffice@sasymphony.org.