Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for robbing Subway restaurant in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 55 years in prison for robbing a Subway restaurant on the city’s West Side.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Raul Medel was found guilty for the March 19, 2019 robbery of a Subway located in the 4600 block of West Commerce.

An employee told police that Medel walked into the restaurant and approached the sales counter and demanded that she give him the money in the cash register or he would shoot her.

The victim said Medel had his hand under his hoodie as if he was concealing a handgun. Medel left the restaurant with cash but was arrested a short time later.

“This defendant’s quick crime terrified a Subway employee who was just doing her job that day. Her attention to detail, as well as witnesses who were able to help officers find Medel meant he did not get to target another person or business again,” said District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

