Man indicted on murder, aggravated assault charges after deadly shooting in September

Julius Inteus Burge accused in Sept. 14 shooting

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Julius Inteus Burge accused in Sept. 14 shooting (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury Friday for murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Julius Inteus Burge is accused of shooting and killing Benjamin Michael Holl on Sept. 14. That same day, according to the indictment, he also used and exhibited a firearm and threatened three people with bodily injury by pointing the gun in their direction.

The case is being prosecuted by the Family Violence Division of the Bexar County DA’s Office in the 399th District Court.

If convicted, Burge faces a punishment of 5 to 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

