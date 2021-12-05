Authorities searching for missing 85-year-old man in Kirby

Hilmar Hildebrand was last seen at 11 a.m., Sunday, in the 3600 block of Autumn Lane.

KIRBY, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 85-year-old man in Kirby, according to police.

Hilmar Hildebrand was last seen at 11 a.m., Sunday, in the 3600 block of Autumn Lane while traveling in a silver 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with a Texas plate that reads, “HVX6283.”

He has a cognitive impairment and authorities said his disappearance “poses a credible threat” to his own health and safety.

Hildebrand is described as having gray hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with a white undershirt and he has a distorted left ear.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Kirby Police Department at 210-661-8515.

