Sheriff’s office searching for two missing girls last seen in far east Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing children last seen in far east Bexar County.

BCSO officials said they are looking for 10-year-old Paige Quintero and 12-year-old Autumn Juarez. The girls were last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in the 3000 block of Rakowitz Road.

Officials said Page was last seen wearing a white fleece sweater and black fleece pants, and Autumn had on a white T-shirt, pink shorts, and white shoes with rainbows.

Paige has a keloid scar on her left arm. Autumn may be wearing a James Avery heart bracelet and cross necklace.

Anyone harboring the girls may face a charge of harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor, that could result in a punishment of up to one year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000 if convicted, officials said. Or they can be charged with interfering with child custody, a state jail felony that carries a punishment of up to two years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Ad

Anyone with information about Paige or Autumn’s location is asked to call the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.