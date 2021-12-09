2 killed in Harris County plane crash, DPS says

HOUSTON – Two people were killed Thursday in a small plane crash in Harris County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to KSAT’s sister website, Click2Houston.com, the single-engine Cessna crashed shortly before 2 p.m. behind the Harris County Precinct 5 headquarters in the 17400 block of the Katy Freeway.

The small, white plane went down near a levee and deep into the northern part of a field at George Bush Park, the report said.

Deputies are attempting to access the scene with 4-wheelers since it’s not accessible on the ground, the report said.

You can read the latest on this story by clicking here.

Also on KSAT.com: