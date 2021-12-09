‘I’m gonna fix this problem’: Travis Scott speaks out in first interview following Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON – Travis Scott sat down for his first official interview following the Astroworld Festival tragedy on November 5.

The rapper spoke to Charlamagne Tha God in an hour-long interview and addressed the events that occurred during the festival.

Eight people died at Astroworld Festival, which is now being considered a mass casualty event, and two more victims died in the weeks following — including a 9-year-old boy.

The Associated Press reported that an additional 300 people were treated at a field hospital during and after the event.

During the interview, which was posted to YouTube Thursday, Scott said his fans are his family.

“I just always want to be there for them, I’m gonna fix this problem and make sure this doesn’t happen in the future and be the number one voice for this,” he told Charlamagne Tha God.

Scott has previously stated on social media that he is “devastated” by the events at his concert.

Scott, along with his company Jack Enterprises and his label Cactus Jack, has been sued by dozens of victims since the tragedy.

Earlier this week, however, Scott asked a judge to dismiss 11 lawsuits against him that allege he is responsible for the deaths and injuries of Astroworld attendees.

Scott maintained during the interview that he had no idea people were dying in the crowd during his performance.

He said he never heard fans screaming to stop the show and said “anytime you hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need.”

Scott said he did stop the show several times to “just make sure everybody was OK.”

“I go off the fans’ energy as a collective ... I just didn’t hear that,” Scott said of the pleas for help.

Scott has offered to fully cover the funeral costs for all the Astroworld victims but they have all reportedly declined.

In the last question of the interview, Charlamagne Tha God asks Scott who is responsible for the events at Astroworld but the rapper avoids pointing fingers.

“Something tragic happened here... what I’ve just been trying to get to the bottom of is just what happened here, how it happened... I think the families are owed that. I feel like the community is owed that, I feel like we’re owed that. To just know what happened. I don’t want to speak too soon, I just want to know what happened,” Scott said.

