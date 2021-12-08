Travis Scott asks to be dismissed from lawsuits surrounding Astroworld tragedy, issues general denial

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Several families of the 10 people who died from injuries in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival have turned down an offer by headliner Scott to pay for their loved ones funeral costs. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Rapper Travis Scott has officially requested that the lawsuits against him regarding the tragedy at the 2021 Astroworld Festival be dismissed.

Scott’s attorney Ed McPherson issued a general denial in Harris County District Court, according to KSAT sister station KPRC.

Court documents show Scott asked a judge to dismiss 11 lawsuits against him that allege he is responsible for the deaths and injuries of Astroworld attendees.

The music festival kicked off its third annual installment in early November at NRG Park in Houston with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance.

Eight people died at the festival, which is now being considered a mass casualty event, and two more victims died in the weeks following - including a 9-year-old boy.

Ad

The Associated Press reported that more than 300 people were treated at a field hospital at Astroworld.

Scott has publicly stated on social media that he is “devastated” by the events at his concert.

“My fans mean the world to me and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. And anytime I can make out, you anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know help them get the help they need,” Scott said in an emotional Instagram video. “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

The court documents also ask that Scott’s company Jack Enterprises and his label Cactus Jack be removed from multiple lawsuits, according to TMZ.

Ad

Scott is requesting that the lawsuits be “dismissed with prejudice,” which would mean he can’t be brought back to court once the case is settled.

Related: