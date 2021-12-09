64º

Local News

San Antonio native starring in Broadway tour of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

National tour now performing at the Majestic Theatre

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Alexsis Page, Producer

Tags: performances, Things To Do, Backstage, Majestic Theatre, Holidays
Go backstage of the National Broadway tour with Cody Garcia

SAN ANTONIO – As the national tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” plays the Majestic Theatre, it’s a homecoming for the lead in the show.

Cody Garcia, who plays Willy Wonka in the North American Broadway Tour, says they “grew up in a lot of different theaters going around San Antonio.”

When asked what kind of an influence San Antonio had on them Garcia said, “The entire repertoire of what musical theater is I learned in San Antonio. New York has some good things, and there’s great restaurants all over the place, but there’s great Mexican Food in San Antonio, and, God, I miss that.”

Cody Garcia plays Willy Wonka in the National Broadway tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (KSAT 2021)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will have performances every day through Sunday. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

According to Majestic Theatre, the following health and safety precautions will be enforced:

  • Patrons are required to wear face masks
  • For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks
  • Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations
  • Sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the theatre
  • Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account
  • Cashless transactions
  • Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance
  • The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance
  • If you are not feeling well, stay home and do not attend the event
  • The theatre team is required to wear face coverings and will complete health screenings

RELATED

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Alexsis Page has been a News Producer at KSAT since 2019. A former military brat, she was born in Killeen, raised in El Paso, but calls Lawton, Oklahoma, home. She began her journalism career as an editor and later news producer at KSWO in Lawton and also produced at WICS/WRSP in Springfield, Illinois.

email