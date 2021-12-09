San Antonio native starring in Broadway tour of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

SAN ANTONIO – As the national tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” plays the Majestic Theatre, it’s a homecoming for the lead in the show.
Cody Garcia, who plays Willy Wonka in the North American Broadway Tour, says they “grew up in a lot of different theaters going around San Antonio.”
When asked what kind of an influence San Antonio had on them Garcia said, “The entire repertoire of what musical theater is I learned in San Antonio. New York has some good things, and there’s great restaurants all over the place, but there’s great Mexican Food in San Antonio, and, God, I miss that.”
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will have performances every day through Sunday. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.
According to Majestic Theatre, the following health and safety precautions will be enforced:
- Patrons are required to wear face masks
- For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks
- Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations
- Sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the theatre
- Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account
- Cashless transactions
- Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance
- The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance
- If you are not feeling well, stay home and do not attend the event
- The theatre team is required to wear face coverings and will complete health screenings
