San Antonio native starring in Broadway tour of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

Go backstage of the National Broadway tour with Cody Garcia

SAN ANTONIO – As the national tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” plays the Majestic Theatre, it’s a homecoming for the lead in the show.

Cody Garcia, who plays Willy Wonka in the North American Broadway Tour, says they “grew up in a lot of different theaters going around San Antonio.”

When asked what kind of an influence San Antonio had on them Garcia said, “The entire repertoire of what musical theater is I learned in San Antonio. New York has some good things, and there’s great restaurants all over the place, but there’s great Mexican Food in San Antonio, and, God, I miss that.”

Cody Garcia plays Willy Wonka in the National Broadway tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (KSAT 2021)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will have performances every day through Sunday. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

According to Majestic Theatre, the following health and safety precautions will be enforced:

Patrons are required to wear face masks

For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks

Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations

Sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the theatre

Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account

Cashless transactions

Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance

The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance

If you are not feeling well, stay home and do not attend the event

The theatre team is required to wear face coverings and will complete health screenings

