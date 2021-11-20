Public Theater celebrating holiday season with original musical

The Public Theater of San Antonio is ringing in the Christmas season with the new original musical “Season’s Greetings from San Antonio”.

SAN ANTONIO – The Public Theater of San Antonio is ringing in the Christmas season with the new original musical “Season’s Greetings from San Antonio.”

Claudia de Vasco, the theater’s executive artistic director, said “If you are looking for something to put you in the holiday spirit, this show will give you some traditional music, but also some pop songs and it’s just so beautifully sung by our quartet.”

According to the Public Theater, the following health and safety precautions will be enforced:

All guests will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entry that will be provided at the door.

Patrons will be asked to observe social distancing standards within the facility as able.

Masks will be required at all times unless consuming a beverage. Masks will be required without exception in the auditorium and restrooms.

Once the house has opened, seating will be staggered with patrons called by group (Ovation Society, Season Subscriber, Individual Ticket Holders) and first letter of last name of the reservation.

Once seating has begun, visiting in the lobby should be kept to a minimum and reserved for those consuming beverages or waiting for the restroom.

The Public Bar will be available for card and contactless payments ONLY. No cash will be accepted.

Beverages are not permitted in the auditorium. Patrons who have purchased items from the bar must consume said items prior to entering the auditorium. Masks must be worn at all times when in the auditorium and restrooms or when not consuming food or beverages in the lobby.

For the health and safety of our staff and volunteers, patrons are asked to personally dispose of their trash in an appropriate receptacle.

Digital playbills will be available by QR code or link and will be rotating on a lobby video monitor. No paper playbills will be distributed.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now and can be found here.

RELATED: