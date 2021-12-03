San Antonio Children’s Ballet Nutcracker performance returns to stage with live audience

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Children’s Ballet Nutcracker performance returns to stage this year with live audience.

“After all this training and years of hard work, it’s very rewarding to be able to dance on stage,” Arabela Alvarado, 13, who is playing the role of Clara, said.

Alavardo has been waiting her whole ballet career to play the role of Clara.

She said this year’s performance will mean so much to her and her fellow performers with the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio after last year their Nutcracker performance was held virtually because of the pandemic.

This year, they will be back at the Lila Cockrell Theatre Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 with an in-person audience.

“It’s very important for our young artists that we are counting on these opportunities to grow as dancers grow as artists because you have the range, not just dancers, actors, gymnasts,” Vanessa Bessler, the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio Director and Founder said.

Ad

Thirteen year old Hailey Huse, who plays the Arabian lead said she is just as excited to be back on stage.

“I think it’s really special to me because like, you just feel like almost like a magic on stage and just to perform and like, show all your skills off after all the hard work that you’ve done to get there,” Huse said.

William Bessler is 17-years-old and this year is playing the role of the Nutcracker and Cavalier in this years performance. He said the timeless piece isn’t just for children to enjoy.

“It’s also nice to make the adults feel like they’re kids again, because I feel like that’s something that is part of the Nutcracker magic,” Bessler said.

This year attendees can also enjoy a holiday market and pictures with Santa an hour before the show. When guests enter the theatre they can browse through a selection of Nutcracker items, décor, ornaments. There will also be food for purchase, along with pictures with some key cast members and Santa.

Ad

“We have brand new a Nutcracker market where you can acquire some Christmas presents or something special for you and your heart and the house to enhance the holidays,” Vanessa Bessler said.

Here are the show dates and times:

Dec. 10 Friday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 11 Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 11 Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $40. For tickets, click here.