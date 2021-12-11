Man shot in altercation outside Southeast Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot outside a Southeast Side bar early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the Twin Sisters bar in the 1700 block of South Hackberry Street, not far from Rigsby Avenue and Interstate 10 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the man said he had walked out of the bar and got into an argument with someone. That’s when, police say, the argument escalated and the person shot the man with a handgun before fleeing the scene.

SAPD said the victim was shot once in the right leg and it also appears the victim was shot in the left leg by a separate bullet. It’s unclear where that bullet came from. The victim was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the unidentified suspect fled in a vehicle following the shooting. That person has not been found.

When located, the individual will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.