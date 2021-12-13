Arrest made in fatal shooting of 19-year-old on SW Side

Sammy Cruz Gutierrez, 20, has been taken into police custody

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a 20-year-old man who they say fatally shot a 19-year-old on the city’s Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

Sammy Cruz Gutierrez, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Avery Flores, 19.

According to an arrest affidavit, Flores’ girlfriend told police that Gutierrez and Flores had been arguing on the phone late Saturday and started to threaten each other. That’s when, police say, the argument escalated and Flores drove to Gutierrez’s house.

The affidavit states that Flores was about to get out of his car when Gutierrez began shooting at him from his front yard. Flores retreated into his car, where the vehicle was struck multiple times, police said.

SAPD said Flores did not threaten the suspect or have any weapons in his possession. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit said several of Gutierrez’s family members provided statements about the incident, with one person witnessing the event and identifying Gutierrez. Other family members stated they saw Gutierrez with a weapon moments after the shooting.

Gutierrez told police while in custody that Flores threatened his family and confessed to shooting Flores as he got out of his vehicle.

