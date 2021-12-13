1 dead, at least 13 others injured after suspect opens fire at celebration of life near Houston, officials say

At least one person was killed and seven others injured after someone opened fire on a crowd holding a candlelight vigil in Baytown Sunday evening.

BAYTOWN, Texas – One person is dead and several others are injured after a suspect opened fire in a crowd during a celebration of life near Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident happened late Sunday in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown, which is nearly half an hour away from Houston.

Deputies said a vehicle came into the area and someone inside started firing gunshots into the crowd.

One person died at the scene, three were taken by Lifeflight to area hospitals and 10 others had non-life threatening injuries, Sheriff Gonzales said.

Update to shooting on N. Market Loop: told the number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; 1 has been pronounced deceased, 3 being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries. #HouNews https://t.co/ZDlSL7fGQu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021

Authorities are still working to track down the suspect.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

