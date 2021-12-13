48º

1 dead, at least 13 others injured after suspect opens fire at celebration of life near Houston, officials say

Authorities are still working to track down the suspect

Cody King, Digital Journalist

At least one person was killed and seven others injured after someone opened fire on a crowd holding a candlelight vigil in Baytown Sunday evening. (KPRC)

BAYTOWN, Texas – One person is dead and several others are injured after a suspect opened fire in a crowd during a celebration of life near Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident happened late Sunday in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown, which is nearly half an hour away from Houston.

Deputies said a vehicle came into the area and someone inside started firing gunshots into the crowd.

One person died at the scene, three were taken by Lifeflight to area hospitals and 10 others had non-life threatening injuries, Sheriff Gonzales said.

Authorities are still working to track down the suspect.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

