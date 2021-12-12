Investigation underway after man found shot, killed in vehicle on SW Side, SAPD says

A man was found shot to death in his vehicle overnight on the Southwest Side, prompting an investigation from San Antonio police.

Authorities said they were initially called to the 200 block of Briggs Avenue with a report of shots fired around 12:44 a.m., Sunday.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in his vehicle. Several rounds of ammo were also recovered from inside the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

SAPD is still working to track down a suspect, and the investigation continues. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

