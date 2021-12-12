52º

LIVE

Local News

Investigation underway after man found shot, killed in vehicle on SW Side, SAPD says

Officers are still searching for the suspect

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Southwest Side, Shooting, Crime, Police
A man was found shot to death in his vehicle overnight on the Southwest Side, prompting an investigation from San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot to death in his vehicle overnight on the Southwest Side, prompting an investigation, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities said they were initially called to the 200 block of Briggs Avenue with a report of shots fired around 12:44 a.m., Sunday.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in his vehicle. Several rounds of ammo were also recovered from inside the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

SAPD is still working to track down a suspect, and the investigation continues. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email