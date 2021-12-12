2 people in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash on I-10, police say

Two people are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on I-10 overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:27 a.m., Sunday, in the 5000 block of I-10.

Police said a driver in a Mitsubishi Mirage made a lane change when it struck a 2007 Nissan Sentra. The impact then led the Nissan to crash into a 2014 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to SAPD. The passenger of the Nissan was also in critical condition and taken to UH after the crash.

Authorities said they evaluated the driver of the Nissan, who was found not to be intoxicated. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash.

At last check, those who were injured are still in critical condition. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

