George Strait honors Vicente Fernández after Mexican singer’s death

“King of Rancheras” Vicente Fernández died Sunday at the age of 81.

His death was announced on his Instagram page with a message thanking fans for their support and many celebrities took to social media to express their sadness at the passing of the music legend.

Country superstar George Strait called Fernández one of his “heroes” in a Twitter post.

“Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes,” Strait said. “May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Cruz Chente!!”

Many fans were quick to reply to Strait’s tweet with gratitude that the kind of country recognized the King of Rancheras.

Fernández died in a hospital in Guadalajara. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has sold more than 50 million records.

