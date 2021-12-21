‘Best and brightest’ could be drawn to UTSA’s new Tier One status

SAN ANTONIO – The announcement last week that the University of Texas at San Antonio had earned the coveted Carnegie Tier One status was in response to the university’s level of research activity and the number of doctoral degrees awarded.

“It makes us a public research-intensive institution with societal impact,” said Bernard Arulanandam, UTSA vice president of research, economic development and knowledge enterprise.

Arulanandam said, over the last five years, research expenditures have steadily increased by 106%, from $68 million in FY 2017 to $140 million in FY 2021.

In addition, Arulanadam said, UTSA faculty received more than 300 funding grants in five years. He also said the university’s enrollment in the doctoral program had increased by nearly 20%, and last year, 153 doctoral degrees were awarded.

Ad

UTSA is among only about 20 campuses nationally that are Hispanic serving institutions and have Tier One status.

“It really shows the caliber of a faculty, world-class, the caliber of our great students,” Arulanandam said.

Arulanandam said many of UTSA’s students are the first generation in their families to attend an institution of higher learning.

By going to a Tier One university “in their own backyard”, he said students would have the opportunities they need to reach their career goals.

“They don’t have to look elsewhere,” he said.

Arulanandam said Tier One also produces a highly talented workforce for San Antonio.

“It also increases our overall economic competitiveness,” he said.