House considered a total loss after fire on Northeast Side

Nobody was home at the time

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

San Antonio firefighters respond to a house fire on Dec. 21, 2021, in the 9300 block of Interstate 10 East on the Northeast Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the Northeast Side is considered a total loss after a fire on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 9300 block of Interstate 10 East, near Loop 1604, just before 8 a.m.

Nobody was home at the time, so they’re not sure how many people live there, firefighters said. No one was injured.

Firefighters found evidence that the fire was caused by a wood-burning stove, authorities said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

