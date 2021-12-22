2 shot after men kick down door to West Side apartment, open fire, police say

A man and woman were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the 1800 block of Horal Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were shot overnight after two people barged into an apartment on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Horal Street, near Marbach Road.

Police said two men kicked in the door at an apartment unit and fired several shots at a man in his 20s.

A woman in a nearby room was also struck by bullets that went through the wall. She was hit in the leg, police said.

Both were transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

