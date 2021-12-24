60º

Ways you can turn clothing, shoes and other items in your closet into cash

Pachatta Pope, GMSA Producer

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Work wardrobes have been sitting mostly idle since March 2020 when the pandemic hit. With many still working remotely, now may be the time to cash in on some of those office outfits that are just hanging in the closet.

CNBC recently took a look at ways you can turn items in your closet into cash.

Online marketplaces make the process easy.

Tradesy, Poshmark and ThredUp are all options for selling your clothing. If you rather do things in person, consignment shops are an option. Those items are usually priced anywhere from 25-75% of their original cost.

A good place to start is the website for the Association of Resale Professionals. There you can search for a store or even the type of merchandise by zip code.

Garage sales are also an option but you will need to offer a wide array of items in order to attract a range of buyers.

One big plus for garage sales is that they offer the chance to capitalize on shoppers’ impulsive urges. People may stop to browse and end up leaving with unexpected treasures.

