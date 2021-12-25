Family of four loses mobile home, three dogs in fire on Christmas Day, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A family of four is left without three of their dogs and their mobile home on Christmas Day after it went up in flames overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m., Saturday, in the 900 block of Pine Eagle Lane.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread throughout the home. A mother, father and their two teenagers were able to escape safely.

However, three of the family’s four dogs did not make it out and died at the scene, according to SAFD. The other dog got out in time and survived.

Crews were able to put out the flames, but the home was deemed a complete loss due to the extensive damage.

Firefighters said the family was in the process of moving at the time of the fire and had packed most of their belongings, some of which were in the front yard.

The investigation of what caused the fire continues.

