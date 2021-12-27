WATCH: Oklahoma, Oregon players ride SeaWorld San Antonio’s Texas Stingray ahead of Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – Football players for the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 16 Oregon Ducks may be in San Antonio for business during the Valero Alamo Bowl, but that hasn’t stopped them from having some fun.

SeaWorld San Antonio said players went to the park on Sunday and even rode the Texas Stingray, the “tallest, fastest, longest wooden roller coaster in Texas,” park spokesman Chuck Cureau said.

Cureau said they took some reverse point-of-view footage of the players as they took on the roller coaster — and the videos are priceless.

Two players from opposing teams were even seen locking arms “for support, displaying true sportsmanship,” Cureau said.

He added that the players also swam with dolphins.

Kickoff for the Alamo Bowl is set for 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Alamodome. It’s the highest-ranked matchup in Alamo Bowl history.

