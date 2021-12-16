VIA offering low-cost park & ride to Alamo Bowl featuring Oregon, Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO – College football fans attending the Valero Alamo Bowl will have the option to use VIA’s park and ride service before and after the game.

The park and ride service will start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from the Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd. and the Stone Oak Park & Ride at 22139 U.S. Highway 281 North.

Return service will continue for an hour after the game ends.

Each trip is $2.50, and discounts are available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military. VIAtrans customers and children under 5 are free.

Customers can pay by cash or card at the park and ride location or pre-purchase tickets on the VIA goMobile+ app. VIA bus passes are not valid for park and ride.

The Alamo Bowl will feature the No. 14 Oregon Ducks and No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners. It’s the highest-ranked matchup in Alamo Bowl history.

