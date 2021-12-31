Driver of SUV killed in rollover crash on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a vehicle crash on the city’s far West Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeside Parkway, not far from Loop 410 and Highway 151.
According to police, the driver of a sport utility vehicle had just left a party and rolled his vehicle, crashing into a utility pole. The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAPD said a passenger inside the SUV had only a scratch as a result of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
At this time, the cause of the crash is not currently known. Police said alcohol may have played a factor.
The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.