No tipsy tow service this New Year’s Eve due to surge in COVID-19 cases

AAA has traditionally offered the service in years past

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

If you needed another reason to curb the New Year’s Eve celebrations this year, here’s one — AAA won’t be providing free rides home for those who may have had too much to drink.

In years past, AAA Texas offered the service to take drivers and their vehicles home free of charge, up to 10 miles.

But in 2020 and now again in 2021, AAA won’t provide the service due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“To help reduce the exposure of our contract station drivers to COVID-19 given the rapidly spreading omicron variant, as well as a growing number of canceled New Year’s Eve events, AAA Texas will not provide Tipsy Tow this New Year’s holiday,” said AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Community health leaders have urged people to celebrate responsibly this year with omicron variant COVID-19 cases growing exponentially in the last week, asking people to stay home or wear a mask in public.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

