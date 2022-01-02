Newly-hired nurse starts job with Baptist Health System on New Year’s Day amid COVID-19 surge

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System is sharing the story of one of its newly-hired licensed nurses, hoping to encourage others to join the field and help alleviate the shortage of healthcare workers.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the need for healthcare workers has rapidly increased.

There are more patients in need; however, there are also more workers opting to retire or who are seeking a career change.

Andrew Smith, 25, said it was a calling for him to help those in his community, and starting his career during the holidays was an added bonus.

On Tuesday, North Central Baptist Hospital is hosting a hiring event at its location on 520 Madison Oak Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hospital is looking to fill the following positions: RN, respiratory therapists, RN case managers, imaging technicians, experienced certified surgical technician and patient care assistants. Attendees who are interested in any of these positions are urged to bring a copy of their resume.

Ad

Generous sign-on bonuses will also be offered to all qualified candidates that are hired, according to health officials.

If you’re interested in joining a program of study at the Baptist School of Health Professions, click here.