January good time to buy fitness gear

SAN ANTONIO – If the new year means new goals and you’re looking for fitness equipment, January can be an opportune time to buy.

“There may not be a ton of big sales this month, but you can still find great value on great products,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon. “Things like ellipticals and treadmills can run upwards of $4,000, but there are some great options out there that are way less.”

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows when to shop for them. Here’s what to look out for this month.

The Horizon 7.0 AT treadmill is a Consumer Reports Best Buy at $999 at Horizon Fitness.

Consumer Reports says some high-end ellipticals can cost more than $2,500, but you can get a good machine for less than half that price.

The Schwinn 470 elliptical is $999 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

“If you’re thinking about buying a fitness tracker to help reach your New Year’s resolutions, there are plenty of options out there to suit every need and every budget. Some have fancy features like sleep tracking, while others are much more simple and bare-bones and will count your steps and give you just the right amount of other data,” Gordon said.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 fitness tracker is $120 at Walmart. It claims a nine-day battery life.

Next, whether you’re buying a new TV or you want to make the one you have sound better, sound bars can be a nice upgrade. The Sonos Beam sound bar is on sale for $350 at Best Buy. Sonos products rarely go on sale, and this is $30 better than the Black Friday sale price.