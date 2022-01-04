2 people hospitalized in 4-vehicle crash on Loop 1604, police say

4-vehicle crash occurred around 1 a.m. in 3000 block of North Loop 1604, near Bitters Road

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized following a four-vehicle crash on Loop 1604 early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Loop 1604 westbound, not far from Bitters Road on the city’s far North Side.

According to police, it is not exactly clear what prompted the four-vehicle collision. Police did say, however, speed may have played a factor in the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital by EMS, with minor injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.