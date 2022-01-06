Bed rails, bunk beds recalled after 5 deaths

Hundreds of thousands of bed rails, bunk beds and portable air conditioners have been recalled after several deaths linked to the various products.

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of thousands of bed rails, bunk beds and portable air conditioners have been recalled after a half-dozen deaths connected to the use of the different products.

Bed rails recalled

Compass Health Brands is recalling 104,900 Carex portable bed rails for adults after three reported deaths. All were seniors in their 80s who became trapped between the rail and the bed and suffocated, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Both bed support rails and easy-up rails are affected by the recall.

Owners are urged to stop using them and contact Compass Health Brands for a repair kit or refund.

The bed rails were sold at medical supply businesses, Amazon and Walmart.com. For more information, click here.

Essential Medical Supply also is recalling 272,000 adult bed rails because of the same risk of entrapment and asphyxiation. One death of an older adult has been reported.

The company is recalling four models of Endurance Hand Bed Rails sold since 2006. They were also sold by medical suppliers, Amazon and Walmart.com.

Consumers should contact the manufacturer. For more information, click here.

Bunk beds recalled

Nearly 40,000 bunk beds are being recalled after the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Longwood Forest is pulling the Angel Line bunk beds with angled ladders. The hazard is a potential gap between the ladder and the bed, where a child could become trapped.

The bunk beds were sold online at Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, and Amazon between 2016 and 2021.

For more information, click here.

Portable air conditioners recalled

Royal Sovereign is recalling more than 33,000 portable air conditioners after 11 reports of fire or smoke. One fire resulted in the death of an adult and injuries to two children.

Owners should unplug the units and get instructions from the company.

The units were sold at several major retailers, including Amazon, Sears, Costco, Home Depot, and Best Buy.

More information can be found by clicking here.

Infant bath seats recalled

Hundreds of infant bath seats are under recall because they present a risk of drowning.

Karmas Far is recalling the bath seats that are part of 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 booster seats. The bath seats failed to meet stability standards and may too easily tip over in the bathwater. More information can be found by clicking here.