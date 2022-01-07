Houston mother charged after son found in trunk at drive-thru COVID testing site, officials say

FILE - People wait in line in their cars to be tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

HOUSTON – A Houston mother is charged after her son was found in the trunk of her vehicle while in line at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

According to KSAT’s sister station, KPRC, the incident happened Jan. 3 when Sarah Beam pulled into a Cy-Fair ISD drive-thru testing site, and a witness claimed they heard a noise coming from her trunk.

When Beam opened the trunk, that’s when witnesses found her 13-year-old son lying down inside.

She told the witnesses she put her son in the trunk since he was COVID-19 positive and wanted to protect herself from exposure while taking him for additional testing at the site, KPRC reports.

However, witnesses told Beam she needed to place her son in the backseat of her vehicle before she could get a test.

She complied and witnesses notified police of the incident. Beam is now charged with child endangerment, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

KPRC reports that Beam was employed as a teacher with Cypress Falls High School. However, she is currently on administrative leave.

Cy-Fair ISD has released this statement to KPRC in relation to the incident:

“CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed.”