Man in critical condition after rollover crash on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition following a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, on IH 10 at NW Loop 410.

Police said the man, 30, was driving a Toyota 4Runner and was heading south on IH-10 when he exited onto the NW Loop 410 ramp and struck the attenuator when he changed lanes to exit.

That’s when his SUV flipped multiple times, causing the man to be ejected, police said.

The front seat passenger was wearing her seatbelt and did sustain a minor injury, according to officials. She was not taken to an area hospital.

Authorities said the driver was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he underwent emergency surgery.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: