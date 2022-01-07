2 men hospitalized following rollover crash on far North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 30s were hospitalized following a rollover crash on the city’s far North Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Bulverde Road and Green Spring Drive, not far from Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find two men and pickup truck damaged from a roll over. One of the men lost consciousness after the crash, but eventually woke and got out of the vehicle, police said.

SAPD said it is not exactly clear as to why the crash occurred. The driver will however, be assessed at the hospital for a possible DWI, police said.

Both men were taken to University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.