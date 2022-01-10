Developer wraps up luxury townhomes near Pearl

The Legacy townhomes in Tobin Hill have been in the works for several years.

A high-end townhome community in one of San Antonio’s hottest neighborhoods is now complete after overcoming years of pushback and delays.

Local developer Robert Melvin — CEO of Limitless Creations Inc. — has completed The Legacy, a 20-unit townhome project near Pearl at the corner of North St. Mary’s Street and East Euclid Avenue.

Homes will start at $550,000 and go up to $615,000. All have three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Unit sizes range from 1,600 to 1,910 square feet.

Some garages in the community will feature a hydraulic lift system to allow them to include an additional vehicle.

The project broke ground in 2019. Melvin previously built Park Avenue at Pearl, a four-townhome development built using nine shipping containers.

“For me, as a developer, I am always looking for innovative ways to construct,” Melvin said. “The shipping container model was one that I enjoyed because it was sustainable. It really was a statement.”

The Legacy was also conceived as a shipping container development, but that concept was scrapped due to community resistance over the design. That delayed the project by about 10 months.

The shipping container version of the project was originally pitched to have units begin at $350,000. The increase in lumber needed to build traditional townhomes boosted that past $400,000, and skyrocketing materials costs further affected the starting price.

“We’re constantly monitoring the forecast to determine how we fare and how we are competitive,” Melvin said.

The townhomes in The Legacy have attracted buyers from California, New York and Chicago looking for an urban lifestyle. (San Antonio Business Journal)

Half of the units at The Legacy have sold, according to Melvin. He said buyers of the townhomes have come from places such as California, New York and Chicago and have desired an urban, pedestrian-friendly style of living that’s becoming increasingly more common in San Antonio.

“The individuals who have purchased here, they want to walk to the river, walk over to get a cup of coffee,” Melvin said. “They want to enjoy San Antonio’s extracurricular sites and experiences without a long travel.”

