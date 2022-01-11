Fire investigators looking for cause of apartment fire that flared up twice

A hose from an aerial ladder truck continues to pour water on the roof of the building hours after the fire started.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire that started Monday night, then flared up again early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews answered the original call around 7:30 p.m. at the Wurzbach Manor apartments, located in the 4300 block of W. Dean Pannill Drive, near Wurzbach Road and Gardendale.

They evacuated the building, then worked to extinguish the fire.

However, around 2:30 a.m., they were called back again after the fire reignited.

Fire crews spent hours, pouring water on the fire from above, making sure they doused the flames which were burning inside hard-to-reach sections of the roof.

They say no one was injured in the fire.

At least two sections of the building have extensive damage. The second floor apartments seemed to take the brunt of the fire, but water soaked the ground floor homes. (KSAT 12 News)

By daylight, though, there clearly was a lot of damage.

Apartments that hadn’t been touched by the flames appeared to have been soaked by water.

Still, some residents who had evacuated during the initial fire returned, hoping to go back inside their apartments and retrieve personal items.

Firefighters, however, were still there more than 12 hours after the initial call, working to make sure the fire didn’t spark up a third time.

They say the fire victims are getting help from the apartment complex’s management and the American Red Cross.