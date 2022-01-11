43º

Local News

Fire that displaced as many as 20 families flares up again overnight

Embers smoldered inside roof, firefighters say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: fire, safd, san antonio, NW Side
A fire that broke out Monday night at a Northwest Side apartment complex rekindled overnight causing even more damage.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that broke out Monday night at a Northwest Side apartment complex rekindled overnight causing even more damage.

During the original fire, which broke out around 7:30 p.m., as many as 20 families were forced out of their homes at the Wurzbach Manor apartments.

Firefighters say the families were not allowed to return even though it appeared the fire was out at that time.

However, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called back to the complex, located near Wurzbach Road and Gardendale, to put out the fire which had rekindled.

They say the roof’s construction allowed embers to smolder and reignite.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters say the displaced families are receiving assistance from the apartment complex’s management and the American Red Cross.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the original fire started.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 11 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email