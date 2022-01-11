SAPD searching for man accused of killing teen during argument at West Side convenience store

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy during an argument at a West Side convenience store last month.

Police said Jeremiah Guenther was with a group of friends at the store located in the 700 block of Cincinnati, near North Calaveras, on Dec. 14.

At around 11 p.m., an unknown male pulled up in a dark gray Ford Focus, and an argument between the man and Guenther erupted, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

The man then pulled out a gun and opened fire on Guenther and his friends, who got into their vehicles and drove off.

Guenther, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was struck in the head by the gunfire. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Jeremiah Guenther. (Crime Stoppers)

Authorities are now trying to identify the man who fatally shot Guenther.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests.

