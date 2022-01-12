45º

Man hit, killed while trying to cross Loop 410 on West Side identified

Joseph Toudouze, 34, died Thursday night

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was hit and killed while trying to cross Loop 410 on the West Side last week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said Joseph Toudouze, 34, died of multiple blunt force injuries Thursday night on Loop 410 near Culebra Road.

He had entered the highway and attempted to run across the road when he was hit by two different cars, San Antonio police previously said.

Both drivers stopped and cooperated with police officers. They did not show signs of intoxication, and no criminal charges are pending.

