Photos: KSAT viewers show wind damage from Saturday’s cold front

A cold front that blew into the San Antonio area Saturday morning brought along some powerful winds.

In fact, wind gusts even reached up to 50 miles per hour, leading to power outages and property damages.

Some KSAT viewers reported that their outdoor furniture, trees and even a school zone caution light was knocked over due to the wind gusts.

You can check out some of the KSAT viewer submitted photos and videos of Saturday’s wind down below:

Carrie at Canyon Lake The wind blew our heavy pool furniture into the pool. 0 s

RJ Winds snapped our poor tree 0 s

MDeleon Definitely windy! This is our neighbors gazebo 💨😳 0 s

Pins User High winds last night! 0 s

Nick Definitely windy! Luckily it was a small tree. 0 s

Don Our 4X4 snapped and a section of our fence is down 0 s

Nick Tree on front yard. Braun & 1604 0 s

STANCIL Sunny and Windy here in the United States of Texas 0 s

Pins User Not a good day to launch boats…even the ducks are staying out of the water! Boat Ramp #1 0 s

Sandra Romero Wind knocked down traffic sign in Saint Hedwig 0 s

Do you have photos/videos of the wind you would like to share with the KSAT team? You can submit them here: https://www.ksat.com/pins/