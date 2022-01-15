56º

Photos: KSAT viewers show wind damage from Saturday’s cold front

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: photos, cold front, wind, damage, San Antonio
Wind knocked down traffic sign in Saint Hedwig. (Sandra Romero)

A cold front that blew into the San Antonio area Saturday morning brought along some powerful winds.

In fact, wind gusts even reached up to 50 miles per hour, leading to power outages and property damages.

Some KSAT viewers reported that their outdoor furniture, trees and even a school zone caution light was knocked over due to the wind gusts.

You can check out some of the KSAT viewer submitted photos and videos of Saturday’s wind down below:

Carrie at Canyon Lake

The wind blew our heavy pool furniture into the pool.

Canyon Lake
RJ

Winds snapped our poor tree

San Antonio
MDeleon

Definitely windy! This is our neighbors gazebo 💨😳

Helotes
Pins User

High winds last night!

San Antonio
Nick

Definitely windy! Luckily it was a small tree.

San Antonio
Don

Our 4X4 snapped and a section of our fence is down

San Antonio
Nick

Tree on front yard. Braun & 1604

San Antonio
STANCIL

Sunny and Windy here in the United States of Texas

The Woodlands
Pins User

Not a good day to launch boats…even the ducks are staying out of the water! Boat Ramp #1

Canyon Lake
Sandra Romero

Wind knocked down traffic sign in Saint Hedwig

Saint Hedwig

Do you have photos/videos of the wind you would like to share with the KSAT team? You can submit them here: https://www.ksat.com/pins/

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

