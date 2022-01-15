Photos: KSAT viewers show wind damage from Saturday’s cold front

A cold front that blew into the San Antonio area Saturday morning brought along some powerful winds.
In fact, wind gusts even reached up to 50 miles per hour, leading to power outages and property damages.
Some KSAT viewers reported that their outdoor furniture, trees and even a school zone caution light was knocked over due to the wind gusts.
You can check out some of the KSAT viewer submitted photos and videos of Saturday’s wind down below:
Carrie at Canyon Lake
The wind blew our heavy pool furniture into the pool.
RJ
Winds snapped our poor tree
MDeleon
Definitely windy! This is our neighbors gazebo 💨😳
Pins User
High winds last night!
Nick
Definitely windy! Luckily it was a small tree.
Don
Our 4X4 snapped and a section of our fence is down
Nick
Tree on front yard. Braun & 1604
STANCIL
Sunny and Windy here in the United States of Texas
Pins User
Not a good day to launch boats…even the ducks are staying out of the water! Boat Ramp #1
Sandra Romero
Wind knocked down traffic sign in Saint Hedwig
Do you have photos/videos of the wind you would like to share with the KSAT team? You can submit them here: https://www.ksat.com/pins/