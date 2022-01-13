Wildfire risk for San Antonio & surrounding areas Saturday

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph during the first half of the day on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – The next cold front for South Central Texas will arrive early Saturday morning. Yet again, this will be a ‘dry front’ — meaning that there will not be a chance of rain. (That’s not good news, considering that the drought is becoming more and more widespread. More on that later.)

After the cold front moves through, it will become windy and humidity will drop. While neither of these things is uncommon behind a cold front, it will be particularly windy and dry this time around.

It’s the combination of bone dry air, gusty winds, and dry ground that will result in a risk for wildfires to start and spread easily - particularly on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:

The cold front will arrive very early Saturday morning. For many, it will pass by before the sun comes up!

It will become windy behind the front. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph Saturday morning and through most of the afternoon. After sunset, wind speeds will start to drop. However, it’ll still be very breezy Saturday night.

As winds pick up, the humidity will fall. Relative humidity values will fall to near 20% in many spots. When relative humidity starts to fall below 20%, the risk of wildfires increases.

Relative humidity levels will drop behind our next cold front, contributing to the fire danger (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On top of the windy and dry weather, a lack of widespread rain recently has left us with very dry soils and vegetation. In fact, the latest drought monitor for our area (below) shows areas of widespread moderate drought, especially west of I-35. Smaller pockets of extreme drought have also developed.

All three of these things - drought, low humidity, and wind - will make it easier for any fires to start and to spread. So, outdoor burning of any kind is highly discouraged this weekend.

The latest drought monitor shows increasingly dry conditions across South Texas (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

INCREASING DROUGHT ACROSS TEXAS

Drought isn’t just an issue around the San Antonio area. The entire state has seen a rapid increase in drought over the last three months.

At least partially to blame for the lack of rainfall recently is La Nina, which leads to warmer and drier weather across Texas.

Ad

Three months ago, only 15% of Texas was in drought (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The latest drought monitor shows that 82% of Texas is now in a drought situation (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST

7-day forecast (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STAY IN-THE-KNOW!

Keep up with your local weather forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share weather pictures with the weather team? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.