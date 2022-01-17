Driver rescued after rolling vehicle through Via bus bench north of downtown

A driver had to be rescued from his vehicle after crashing at St. Mary’s Street and East Euclid Avenue on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man had to be rescued from his vehicle after he crashed into a Via bus bench just north of downtown.

The crash happened at around 12:22 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Street and East Euclid Avenue.

The man, in his 20s, rolled his vehicle through the bus bench at the intersection and became stuck in the vehicle. Firefighters had to bust out the windshield in order to extract him, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say what caused him to crash.

