Meals on Wheels San Antonio to deliver emergency preparedness meal kits to 4,500 customers this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Meals on Wheels San Antonio is scheduled to deliver winter storm meal kits to 4,500 customers this Saturday.

The kits come with five meals that don’t need to be heated. They will also include disposable hand warmers, water and thermal blankets.

Meals on Wheels said the kits are meant to be stored if there is a weather emergency.

The organization still needs volunteers to help deliver these emergency kits. Anyone interested in signing up can do so at mowsatx.org.

Registration will stay open until Friday afternoon.