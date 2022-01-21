San Antonio group steps up to fight hunger, collects 600 pounds of food and $43,000 for food bank

Hundreds of cars lined up for a mega food distribution event outside Gus Stadium Friday morning hosted by the San Antonio Food Bank.

The event was able to happen thanks to fundraising from the Leadership San Antonio Alumni Association.

“Food insecurity is an ongoing thing, and so it was a way for us to to really show our leadership skills and be a part of a solution to a problem,” Denise Hernandez, with the Leadership San Antonio Alumni Association said.

Leadership San Antonio is a program that brings people from different industries together and helps build leadership skills and helps give back to the community.

“It’s special to get the donation. But it’s even more special to know that we’re in good hands when it comes to our future leaders,” said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of San Antonio Food Bank.

The group collected 600 pounds of food and more than $43,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank and former Spurs great Tim Duncan matched the amount.

“For every dollar we take in, we can create about seven meals,” Cooper said.

The San Antonio Food Bank says one in six people in Texas are living in food insecure homes.

“As we got past November and December, there was a lot of attention on the food bank and the need. But as we head into January, the need is still here,” Cooper said.