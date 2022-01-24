‘Professional’ thieves steal 5 vehicles, other items, from oil industry business

Police found two of the stolen pickups, thanks to a GPS tracking system.

SAN ANTONIO – A group of thieves, who San Antonio police described as “professionals,” targeted an oil industry business this weekend, making off with several vehicles, tools and other items.

Workers called police around 7 a.m. Monday to report the thefts at CalFrac Well Services, located near Interstate 10 and Graytown Road.

However, officers said it was unclear exactly when the crime occurred.

Police say burglars hit CalFrac Well Services at some point this weekend. (KSAT 12 News)

According to a detective working the case, someone broke into the business at some point during the weekend, cut the electricity, then made off with four trucks and a van.

He said although employees were still taking inventory Monday morning, it appeared some tools also were stolen.

Staff members were able to direct police to two of the stolen pickups in a parking lot at the La Quinta Inn and Suites near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

Police say those trucks were equipped with a GPS tracking system.

After searching the area, officers also located a company van and arrested a man inside it who they say was dressed in a CalFrac uniform, but is not an employee.

Police were able to return the recovered vehicles to the company quickly.

They say they are still trying to locate the two other stolen pickups, both Ford F-250 trucks that do not have trackers in them.

KSAT 12 News reached out to a representative with CalFrac about the thefts but did not hear back.